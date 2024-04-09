6-5 - Rangers get bit playing with their food against A’s

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but Shea Langeliers hit three home runs.

I guess the Rangers drafted the wrong Baylor Bear.

Player of the Game: Well, I guess Davis Wendzel can always remember debuting in a loss to the 112-loss homeless Oakland A’s. Sorry about that.

Up Next: More A’s and Rangers with LHP Cody Bradford looking to continue the nice start to his 2024 season for Texas opposite RHP Ross Stripling for Oakland.

The Wednesday evening middle game from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.