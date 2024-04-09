Minor league update for 4/9/24

Down East started Kohl Drake went four shutout innings, striking out six and walking one.

Echedry Vargas homered. Gleider Figuereo tripled and walked. Danyer Cueva had a single, a double and a walk. Tommy Specht singled.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-mudcats/2024/04/09/754343/final/box

Mitch Bratt went for Hickory and allowed seven runs in three innings, striking out four.

Cam Cauley was 3 for 4 with a double. Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 4 with a double.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-crawdads/2024/04/09/754806/final/box

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, going three innings, allowing three runs, striking out four and walking three. Bubba Tuionetoa struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Abi Ortiz had a walk and his first AA home run. Maximo Acosta had a double. Aaron Zavala had a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hooks-vs-roughriders/2024/04/09/749780/final/box

Round Rock was rained out.